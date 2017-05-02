Kathimerini will be marking its centenary in two years’ time and it is always a challenge to maintain a balance between the great tradition and legacy it has bequeathed to us and the constant necessity for rejuvenation.

This is a challenge that compels us to introduce change when it is required, such as the new format that Kathimerini has adopted starting as of Tuesday, while also holding on to our basic principles.

We are living in very troubled and unpredictable times. Developments are swift and our attention bombarded with a glut of information every day. What can a serious newspaper give us in such times? To begin with, stories about the things going on around us, stories that endeavor to represent a first draft of history. Then we have the analyses of our writers and columnists, and the shrewd wit of our cartoonists. A good cartoon and a strong analysis can go a long way toward helping us make sense of the chaos around us.

We also strive to find uplifting stories, particularly inside Greece, which has such a need for them: examples of successful new businesses, of a public school working miracles despite the difficulties, of an artist trying to make a real difference.

Of course we also never forget that Greece is but a tiny dot in a huge puzzle and that no one can interpret the events in this country without understanding what is happening in the rest of the world.

The other question is: Do we actually need newspapers today, good ones? Just a quick look around at the quality, tone and morals of the majority of media tell us that yes, we do.

The information battle is no easy matter in 2017. Newspapers are going through a serious structural crisis on an international scale. The Greek economy and advertising revenues with it are constantly shrinking. The proponents of left- and right-wing populism, meanwhile, are doing everything in their power to crush and poison the public against any media outlets they do not control. What’s more, plagiarism is rife on the internet, undermining the hard work of serious journalists. But these challenges just make us stronger and more committed to our target.

Today, Kathimerini is embracing a new change and it will continue to do so as the times require it. The fundamental principals and the direction of the compass that keeps us on a steady course, however, will never change.

After all, there is not much in this country that has survived the last 100 years.