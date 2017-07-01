MULTIMEDIA |

 
Capital in the grip of a heat wave

TAGS: Weather

A group of tourists, holding umbrellas to shield themselves from the scorching sun,w alk up the steps at Syntagma Square in Athens. A summer heat wave has hit Greece, with temperatures reaching a high of 43 degrees in the capital this weekend. Authorities advised the usual precautions for the elderly and young children as well as people with heart and breathing problems, urging them to refrain from unnecessary exertion and exposure to the heat and sun, drink plenty of water and keep their homes as cool as possible. [AP/Yorgos Karahalis]

