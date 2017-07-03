ATHEX: Mid-caps steal show as index keeps rising

Mid-caps headlined Monday’s bourse session at Athinon Avenue as the normally less popular part of the market is offering major opportunities to the discerning eye now that uncertainty regarding ther Greek economy has diminished after the agreement with the country’s creditors. This has taken the benchmark of the market to a new 25-month high.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 823.74 points, adding 0.47 percent to Friday’s 823.74 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded 0.50 percent to 2,163.75 points, while mid-caps advanced 2.45 percent and small-caps jumped 3.47 percent.

Banks also posted a healthy rise with their index ascending 2.14 percent. National soared 3 percent, Piraeus climbed 2.79 percent and Alpha rose 1.85 percent.

Elsewhere there was 8.97 percent growth for Ellaktor and a 3.42 percent increase for Viohalco, just as Hellenic Petroleum fell 2.77 percent and Motor Oil was down 1.94 percent.

In total 71 stocks registered gains, 45 sustained losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover is gradually dropping to summer levels as it amounted to 53.4 million euros, down from last Friday’s 73.8 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.56 percent to 76.28 points.