Firefighters still battling blaze in Mani in the Peloponnese

Dozens of firefighters were doing battle for a third day on Tuesday against a blaze that started on Sunday in the mountains of Mani, in the southeastern Peloponnese.

The fire was reportedly ignited by a spark from a Public Power Corporation (PPC) transformer in the area of Himara and spread quickly due to high temperatures, dry underbrush and strong winds.

East Mani Mayor Petros Andreakos has accused the fire service of negligence, telling Kathimerini on Monday that it did not ensure the original fire had been completely extinguished before leaving the area on Sunday, allowing the blaze to flare up again later in the day.

On Tuesday, the fire was restricted mainly to the areas of Skoutari and Kokkala, where a few hotels were briefly evacuated as a prevention measure.

The fire service said that there was no risk to residential areas, though the blaze has already burned 15 houses in Skoutari and Kotronas, as well as razing thousands of olive trees.