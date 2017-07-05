SPORTS |

 
SPORTS

Sports Digest: Sakkari enters 3rd round in Wimbledon

TAGS: Tennis, Soccer, Basketball

TENNIS: Greek champion Maria Sakkari has advanced to the third round of Wimbledon with a 2-1 set (6-7, 6-4, 6-4) win over Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic on Wednesday. She will face Briton Johanna Konta next.

SOCCER: Olympiakos has signed former Nigeria striker Emmanuel Emenike from Fenerbahce, the Greek champion announced on Wednesday.

BASKETBALL: Panayiotis Giannakis is returning to coaching and to Aris, as the Thessaloniki club announced on Wednesday it has agreed terms with this mythical figure of Greek basketball.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 