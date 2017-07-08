Tsipras hails public hospital workers after successful operation

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Saturday tweeted his thanks to staff at the capital’s Eugenideio hospital following a successful hernia operation.

“Special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff who, despite the difficulties they face, remain on the front line of duty,” Tsipras wrote on his Twitter account.

In a separate tweet on Saturday, Tsipras wrote that “public hospitals deserve our trust and support more than anything else because that is where the most remarkable, dynamic staff serve.”

According to a statement released by Tsipras’s office, the operation was a scheduled one.