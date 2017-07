People cool off at a beach in Tolo in Argolida in the Peloponnese on Saturday, as temperatures started inching up again across the country. Shortly after recovering from a weeklong heatwave at the start of the month that sent the thermometer soaring as high as 45 degrees Celsius in some parts, Greece is now bracing for another week of daytime highs in the 40C region, according to meteorologists, who say the new heatwave is expected to peak on Wednesday. [Evangelos Bougiotis/ANA-MPA]