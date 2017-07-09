MONDAY

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos to participate in a Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Brussels.

Summer sales begin across Greece, running through August 31.

The Estonian Embassy in Greece and the European Commission’s Representation in Greece hold a press conference at the Office of the European Parliament in Greece, 8 Amalias, Athens, at 12.30 p.m. to present the plans and priorities of the Estonian presidency of the European Council.

The European Committee of the Regions and the European Investment Bank organize a workshop titled: “Implementing the Urban Agenda for the EU.” Runs 9.30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Divani Caravel Hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens. (Info: j.schneider@eib.org)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its May data on industrial output, the June readings of its consumer price index and its June report on vehicle registrations.

Marfin Investment Group holds its annual general meeting.

TUESDAY

The Project Management Conference 2017, on “Adaptive Mindset to Achieve Successful Results,” is held at the OTEAcademy amphitheater, 1 Spartis, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: 210.661.7777, aggeliki.korre@gmail.com)

WEDNESDAY

The Public Debt Management Agency will auction 13-week treasury bills. The amount to be auctioned in 625 million euros.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to address the Production Reform Conference in Kozani, western Macedonia, from 7.30 p.m.

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce will present the findings of a survey conducted in association with the National Center for State Courts of the United States (NCSC) on the “Efficiency of the Greek Justice System.” At 5 p.m. at the Hotel Electra Metropolis, 2nd floor, Magnolia Room. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The Payments 360? Conference 2017, themed “When Regulation Meets Innovation,” is held at the Divani Caravel Hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens. Deputy Finance Minister Katerina Papanatsiou and Deputy Head of the European Central Bank’s Market Integration Division Francisco Tur Hartmann are the keynote speakers. (Info: 210.661.7777, igkini@boussias.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its statistics on construction activity in April.

THURSDAY

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker visits Thessaloniki to attend a ceremony in which he will be awarded an honorary doctorate by Aristotle University.

Marketing Week and Google Inc present the Peak Marketing Conference 2017 at the amphitheater of the Exelixi center for sustainable entrepreneurship, 154 Eleftheriou Venizelou, Nea Erythrea, Athens. (Info: 210.661.7777, dtsakalos@boussias.com)

FRIDAY

The American Farm School hosts a one-day event titled: “Development of Renewable Energy Source (RES) Projects by Energy Communities: Situation and prospects in Greece.” A the school’s Seth Frank amphitheater, 54 Marinou Antypa, Thessaloniki. The event is in the context of the project “Promotion of Renewable Energies and Energy Efficiency.” Participation applications until Tuesday. (Info: gvezir@cres.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its March figures on industrial turnover and its May data on industrial import prices, on farming and agricultural imports and exports, and the capacity of the Greek merchant fleet.

Listed companies Varangis and Lazaridis hold general meetings of shareholders.

SUNDAY

Stores open across Greece as on the first Sunday of every sales period, with some employees staging a 24-hour strike againt the measure.