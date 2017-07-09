Sports Digest: Stefanidi unbeaten in Diamond League

TRACK & FIELD: Pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi made it three in a row at the IAAF Diamond League meetings so far this year finishing first in London on Sunday, after clearing 4.81 meters. Cypriot Milan Trajkovic was second in the 100-meter hurdles at the same meeting, clocking 13.25 second, a national record. Stefanidi was also voted track and field athlete of the month in Europe for June.

ROWING: Lefteris Konsolas and Ninos Nikolaidis finished fifth at the lightweight double sculls final of the World Cup event that took place on Sunday in Lucerne, Switzerland.

SOCCER: Olympiakos has confirmed the signing of Belgian international Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe. The 28-year-old former Norwich City midfielder played at Legia Warsaw last year.