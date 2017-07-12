Athens Municipality opens air-conditioned spaces to public

The City of Athens and other municipal authorities around the country are keeping community centers and other air-conditioned facilities open all day to offer citizens protection from the heat wave, for as long as it lasts.

The national weather service (HNMS) on Wednesday forecast temperatures of as high as 39 degrees Celsius in Athens, 38C in Thessaloniki, 37C in the islands of the eastern and southern Aegean, 40C in central Greece and the eastern mainland, and between 38-40C in the Peloponnese.

The heatwave, while not as intense as the one that slammed Greece at the start of the month and sent temperatures up to the 45-Celsius mark, is expected to persist through Friday, easing slightly over the weekend.