Foo Fighters debut new song at Athens show [Video]

Iconic American alt-rock band Foo Fighters premiered a new song titled “Arrows” at an invitation-only concert in Athens’s Roman-era Herod Atticus Theater on Monday night.

The concert in the Greek capital was the final date in the band’s European tour and was filmed for the popular PBS TV series “Landmarks Live in Concert,” which is hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Previous episodes have seen Alicia Key play New York’s Apollo Theater, while Andrea Bocelli will perform at Florence’s Palazzo Vecchio in an upcoming installment.

“Arrows” is on the band’s forthcoming album and ninth release “Concrete and Gold,” and comes after Foo Fighters also gave fans a taste of four other new tracks over the course of the tour that were played at the Athens show.