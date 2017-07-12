Spike in migrants arriving on Aegean islands fuels tensions at camps

Official figures point to a marked increase in undocumented migrants landing on the Aegean islands from neighboring Turkey in the past couple of days.

Between Monday and Wednesday morning, a total of 311 migrants arrived on the islands of the eastern Aegean in boats from Turkey.

The influx is significantly lower than at the peak of the crisis in 2015 but the migrants are joining already overcrowded reception centers where disappointment and despondency often leads to tensions spiraling into brawls.

On Monday migrants rioted at a reception center on Lesvos as authorities prepared deportations to Turkey. Meanwhile another 99 people arrived on the island from neighboring Turkey. Another 73 people arrived on the island on Tuesday.