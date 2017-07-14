The Bacchae | Epidaurus | July 14 & 15

“The Bacchae” is the only surviving ancient Greek tragedy to feature Dionysus both as a character and as the all-seeing director/author and director Ektoras Lygizos's production for the Municipal and Regional Theater of Larissa explores the conflict between the hero’s individuality and the polyphonic nature of the chorus. The play will be presented on Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus as part of the Greek Festival, with English subtitles, starting at 9 p.m. Ticket prices start at 10 euros.



To purchase tickets in advance and find out how to get to Epidaurus, visit www.greekfestival.gr.