Lewis Hamilton prefers Greek holiday to event at home

Lewis Hamilton defended his decision to snub a major Formula One promotional event in London and said the British Grand Prix and his title challenge came first.

The Briton, who will be chasing a fourth successive home win at Silverstone on Sunday, was the only driver to miss the F1 Live event on Wednesday.

Instead, the triple world champion was holidaying with friends in Greece.

"It's been a pretty intense season so far and I felt I needed to prepare the best way I could for this weekend," the Mercedes driver, who faced a barrage of questions about his absence and the disappointment of fans, told reporters on Thursday.



