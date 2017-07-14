Olympiakos and AEK have got what probably was the worst possible draw for the third qualifying round of the Champions League on Friday, as they picked the mightiest of their potential opponents in each case.

Olympiakos will face the winner of the second qualifying round between Partizan Belgrade and Buducnost Podgorica of Montenegro. Partizan has won the first leg with Buducnost with a 2-0 score. Olympiakos will host the return leg.

AEK will face CSKA Moscow, with the first leg to take place in Athens.

The first leg matches will take place on July 25/26 and the return games on August 1/2.



In the third qualifying round of the Europa League PAOK will face Olimpik Donetsk, Panathinaikos will face the winner of the tie between Qabala and Jagiellonia, and Panionios – if it eliminates Gorica – will clash with the winner of the Maccabi Tel Aviv vs KR Reykjavik tie. Matches are shceduled for July 27 and August 3.