Athens Photo Festival | Athens | To July 31

The Benaki Museum's Pireos Street annex is hosting the 30th Athens Photo Festival, this year titled “Still Searching.” The event focuses on contemporary photography and presents the work of 85 artists from 40 different countries, mainly addressing current sociopolitical issues, while also exploring the evolution of the medium, the adoption of new techniques, as well as the growing relationship between photography and other art forms. The show runs through July 31 and opening hours are Tuesday-Wednesday & Friday-Sunday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., and Thursday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos,

www.benaki.gr