Four years and three months after a law was passed regarding strategic and private investments to accelerate licensing for seaplane bases, this market remains on paper.

However, government sources say that in the coming months the final draft of the bill regarding seaplane airports will be tabled in Parliament.

It appears that the creation of such bases could be included in the context not only of the strategic investments but also in the public-private partnerships.

The government’s plans have also received clearance for takeoff by the European Commission’s Directorate General for Transport.