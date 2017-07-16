MONDAY

President Prokopis Pavlopoulos will visit Icaria to participate in a ceremony for the 105th anniversary of the island’s liberation.

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will participate in the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels and meet with Matthew Nimetz, the UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy in the talks between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Gunther H. Oettinger arrives in Athens on an official visit. He will meet with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Alternate Minister for Finance Giorgos Chouliarakis and Deputy Foreign Minister for European Affairs Giorgos Katrougalos. He will also address Parliament’s committees on European Affairs and Budget.

The Athens Institute for Education and research (ATINER) organizes the “Symposium on The Future Developments and Prospects of Engineering and Science Education & Research in a Global World.” At the Titania Hotel, 52 Panepistimiou, Athens, 4.30-6.30 p.m. To Tuesdat. (Info: www.atiner.gr)

iDialogue organizes a free seminar titled “Think Naturally and Social” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry, 7 Academias. The seminar will be repeated on Wednesday. (Info: socialbiz.gr)

Listed company Newsphone Hellas holds its annual general meeting.

TUESDAY

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will participate in the meeting of the Cyprus National Council in Nicosia.

Athens-listed Pasal will have its annual general meeting.

WEDNESDAY

The German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Greek-Asian and Greek-Latin American Business Councils are organizing an event on “The Markets of Beijing, Shanghai and Buenos Aires.” At the functions hall of the Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce and Industry, 29 Tsimiski, at 5 p.m. (Info: 2310.539.817)

Listed firm Karelias will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders.

THURSDAY

The IMF Executive Board will examine Greece’s request for the fund’s participation in the country’s new bailout.

The national federation of hotel employees holds a 24-hour strike and a rally at Klafthmonos Square in Athens at 10 a.m.

The Cypriot Embassy in Athens, the City of Piraeus and various Cypriot organizations in Greece are holding a commemorative event for the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus, at Kanari Square, Piraeus, at 8.30 p.m. Cyprus’s Deputy Minister to the President Vassilis Palmas will attend. (Info: www.cyprusnet.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) to issue May data on industrial turnover.

Listed companies Athens Medical and Envitec hold their annual general meetings.

FRIDAY

Deadline day for the submission of tax declarations by taxpayers and corporations.

Final day of Athens city center traffic restrictions for the 2016-17 season. Restrictions to return in the fall.

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini arrives on an official visit to Athens. She will address Parliament and meet with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos and Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias.

The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA), the German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Greek-Asian and Greek-Latin American Business Councils are organizing an informative event on “The Markets of China and Argentina.” At EBEA, 7 Academias (6th floor) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Info: 210.338.2342, excom@acci.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) publishes June figures on the cost of new house construction materials.