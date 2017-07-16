Tourist attacked in Athens for shopping on a Sunday

A Greek Australian tourist was attacked in Athens by four hooded men for shopping on a Sunday.

He said he was attacked by the men upon exiting a store on Ermou Street, in Athens city center. He said on camera that “I was walking with my family, and they came near and punched me for no reason. I didn’t tell them anything, I didn’t know them. They told me ‘do not shop’.”

The incident occurred after the end of a rally by unionists and employees against the Sunday operation of stores, in front of the victim’s wife, daughter and mother-in-law.

“We were just walking and four men, they suddenly turned around and hit my husband. There was blood everywhere, my daughter cried and fainted. I tried to pull him away but they did not care, they pushed me, my mother and the kid,” said the victim’s wife.

“Seriously, what kind of animals are they? This can’t be happening,” she said on camera.

“We are just tourists, we are returning to Australia tomorrow. We came here and spent our money for your economy, and they hit us? I’ll never come again, that’s for sure,” she added.

On Sunday stores were open across the country as on the first Sunday of every sales window. Stores in the City of Athens can open on every Sunday from May to October, except for the second Sunday of August.