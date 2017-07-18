People across northern, western Greece cleaning up after extreme weather

People in many parts of Greece spent Tuesday assessing and repairing the damage caused by two days of bad weather, which also claimed a life.



In the Sithonia peninsula of Halkidiki, which was hit particularly hard by flooding on Monday, the municipality asked that a state of emergency be declared as crews cleared streets. Several roads and hotels were badly damaged in the flooding, which also caused rockfalls.



Farmers in Serres and Pieria also suffered extensive losses in crops and equipment as a result of downpours and hail. Meanwhile, a 58-year-old man who went missing on Sunday and was found dead on Monday is thought to have been struck by lightning.