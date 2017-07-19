Anarchists protesting court ruling torch cars in Exarchia

Self-styled anarchists protesting a court's rejection of an appeal by a jailed terrorist convict against her sentence torched several parked cars in the Athens neighborhood of Exarchia late on Tuesday.

The protesters also damaged the facades of two bank branches in thee area and another store.

The vandalism following a protest by around 1,000 people in solidarity with the 28-year-old convict, known in the local media as Irianna.

It came two days after a serious vandalism spree by anarchists on Ermou Street in which protesters trashed dozens of storefronts.

