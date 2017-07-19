Avraam Pavlidis | Thessaloniki | To August 11

Avraam Pavlidis started photographing abandoned houses, factories and other facilities around the country 25 years ago. In “New Ruins,” organized by the National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation (MIET) at the Kapandji Villa in cooperation with the Thessaloniki Museum of Photography, he presents his most recent work: Former hospitals, hotels, military bases, airports, schools and psychiatric clinics that bear witness to a country in crisis. Opening hours are Monday & Tuesday 2-9 p.m., Wednesday-Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. The exhibition is closed on Saturday and Sunday.

MIET Cultural Center, Kapandji Villa,

108 Vassilissis Olgas, tel 2310.295.170-1, www.miet.gr