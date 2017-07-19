Supreme Court prosecutor seeks to reopen case against ex-statistics chief

Supreme Court Prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou on Wednesday ordered the reopening of a case against the former heard of Greece’s statistical service, Andreas Georgiou, after a Council of Appeals Court judges ruled for a second time that he should not face charges.

This is the second time that the country’s top prosecutor overturns an earlier ruling in favor of Georgiou, in a case that has become a touchstone for relations between Greece and its creditors.

Criminal charges were first brought against Georgiou in 2013 after ELSTAT employees accused him and other ELSTAT officials of artificially inflating Greek budget figures in 2009 to force the country into an international bailout. The European statistical service, EUROSTAT, has repeatedly assured that Georgiou applied correct procedures.