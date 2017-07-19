Three men arrested for holding migrants hostage in Magnisia
Authorities in Thessaloniki said Wednesday that three men have been arrested for holding 13 undocumented migrants against their will in a warehouse in the agricultural area of Magnisia.
The 27-year-old owner of the building and two men who were guarding it were arrested.
The 13 migrants were being held until the alleged traffickers received payment for their release.