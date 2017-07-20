Panionios triumphed 3-2 at Gorica on Thursday to go through to the third qualifying round of the Europa League with a 5-2 aggregate score.

The Nea Smyrni team traveled to Slovenia armed with the 2-0 home win from the first leg, and scored three times in the first half from four chances it got against a wobbly defense.

The first goal for Panionios came 11 minutes into the game as Masoud Shojaei fed Giorgos Masouras and he opened the score in style.

Gorica equalized through a Rifet Kapic penalty kick on the 15th, but the Greeks restored their lead a minute later with the scorer of both goals in the first leg, Samed Yesil, hitting the back of the net.

Then at the halfway point of the first half Lazaros Lamprou lobbed the ball over Gorica keeper Grega Sorcan to make it 3-1.

On the 67th Kapic reduced the arrears for the Slovenians, once again from the penalty spot.

In the third qualifying round Panionios will face Maccabit Tel Aviv.