Man charged with murder after stabbing partner in Peristeri

A 45-year-old man who was being treated at a mental hospital in Athens when he stabbed his partner to death this week was charged with murder Friday. A prosecutor also charged him with breaking laws on drugs and firearms.



The man had been receiving treatment since murdering his wife 10 years ago but stabbed his partner to death when he was allowed to visit the 51-year-old woman at her home in Peristeri, western Athens.



The man admitted to murdering his partner when he returned to Dafni mental hospital.