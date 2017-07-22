Kos damage ‘concentrated within small area,’ officials assure

People walk along the damaged port of Kos, which along with several buildings in the island’s main town suffered considerable damage from Friday morning’s 6.6 magnitude earthquake. Two people were killed and many others injured as a result of the tremor. Greece’s Tourism Ministry is reassuring tour agents and operators that life has returned to normal on the island, a popular holiday destination, reminding that damage was concentrated within a small area and that those employed in the industry are well prepared to respond to earthquakes. [Yiannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]