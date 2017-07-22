Boy, 7, drowns in sea west of Athens

A 7-year-old Syrian-Kurdish boy was found dead Friday night after he went missing earlier in the day from the Skaramangas refugee center west of Athens.



The boy’s disappearance prompted an amber alert and mobilized a police search operation, which led to the discovery of the boy’s body in the sea not far from the camp.



Police say the boy appears to have drowned and an autopsy will be performed on his body Monday. The boy’s parents have been arrested on charges of endangering a minor.