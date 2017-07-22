Riot police in Exarchia attacked with molotov cocktails

Around 20 hooded youths attacked a squad of riot police who were stationed at Tositsa and Patission streets, near the National Technical University of Athens in Exarchia late Friday night.



Around 10 Molotov cocktails were used in the attack, but no injuries were reported. Soon afterwards around five people attacked riot police stationed outside the PASOK offices on Harilaou Trikoupi Street. No arrests were reported.