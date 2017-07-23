MONDAY

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos to participate in the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) meeting of EU economy and finance ministers in Brussels.

Labor and Social Security Minister Efi Achtsioglou will tour Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, including a visit to Komotini.

Agricultural Development and Food Minister Vangelis Apostolou begins a tour of the prefectures of Viotia and Fthiotida, ahead of the Regional Development Conference for Central Greece to take place next week at Lamia.

TUESDAY

The European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs Pierre Moscovici makes an official visit to Athens. He will meet with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras.

The Palestinian Community of Thessaloniki and the Thessaloniki Section of the Greek Committee for International Detente and Peace organize a sit-in at 7 p.m. at the statue of Eleftherios Venizelos.

TUV Hellas holds an informative event on new elevator systems, at the Crowne Plaza Athens City Center hotel, 50 Michalakopoulou. (Info: 215.215.7436, lifts@tuvhellas.gr)

WEDNESDAY

The union of employees at the Regional Authority of Attica holds a work stoppage from 12 noon to the end of shift and a rally at 12.30 p.m. outside the Interior Ministry.

The media outlets of the Athens-listed Pegasus Publishing group, such as Ethnos and Imerisia newspapers and other holdings, are to be auctioned off from 4 p.m.

The Special Secretariat for Private Debt Management of the Economy and Development Ministry organizes educational seminars on the new extrajudicial mechanism for the settlement of household and corporate debts, addressing economists and accountants first. On Thursday lawyers will follow and on Friday it is the turn of the secretariat’s register coordinators and of the Justice Ministry’s certified mediators. At the amphitheater of the General Secretariat of Information Systems, 1 Handri, Moschato, Athens.

The Association of Private National TV Stations (EITISEE) holds a press conference to present its position on the issue of broadcasting licensed at 12 noon at the NJV Athens Plaza Hotel, 2 Vassileos Georgiou, Syntagma Square. (Info: 211.750.1258)

The Ministry of Digital Policy and the Hellenic Open University organize a Digital Technology Week at Pentalofos in Kozani. To Saturday. (Info: digitalweek.eap.gr)

Listed companies Dimitriou, SIDMA, Ideal and Intertech are holding general meetings of their shareholders.

THURSDAY

European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides visits Athens to participate in a joint press conference with Migration Policy Minister Yiannis Mouzalas.

Deadline for the installation of card terminals (PoS) by 85 categories of self-employed professionals such as lawyers and doctors.

Athens-listed corporations Boutaris, Moda Bagno and Trastor are holding general meetings of their shareholders.

FRIDAY

Parliament to vote on a Finance Ministry bill regarding various tax regulations and measures to combat tax evasion.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its June statistics on industrial producer prices.

SATURDAY

The Development Group of Female Entrepreneurs of Crete organizes its 11th annual exhibition, titled, “Cretan Women’s Week,” at Iraklio’s Eleftherias Square. The evebt takes place daily through August 5, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free of charge.