CRN reveals the concept of 50-meter MY Superconero

CRN, the Italian shipbuilder and brand, part of the Ferretti Group, specializing in the construction of fully-custom steel and aluminium pleasure vessels between 40 and 100 metres in lenght, is currently engaged in the construction of a 50-meter MY Superconero, to be launched next winter.

The new superyacht, whose name draws inspiration from the historic "Superconero" of the 1960s, has been designed and engineered by CRN’s Engineering Department in cooperation with design firm Zuccon International Project, who took care of the exterior profile and the interiors, the latter working side by side with CRN’s Interiors & Design Department.

MY Superconero is a steel and aluminium displacement yacht boasting a length of 50 metres and a beam of 8.60 metres, and falling within 500 GRT. It features all the latest cutting-edge technical and design solutions developed by CRN, including the balcony, which can also be used while cruising, the opening sea terrace, to be fully enjoyed when at anchor, the aft beach club and the float-in garage for the tender. The garage, when opened, forms an uninterrupted area with the beach club, converting a technical space into a wide magnificent lounge at the water level.

An elegant Liberty style pervades all interiors, across all decks. Soft, sinuous lines are a consistent design feature found throughout the yacht, with the curvy furniture and furnishings harmoniously blend with refined, handmade decorative details.

With its huge internal volumes and thanks to the extensive use of glass for the large full-height windows ensuring a constant visual contact with the outside, the 50-metre M/Y Superconero is a truly unique vessel and a real dream for those owners wishing to experience total freedom at sea.



[skipperondeck.gr]