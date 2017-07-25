Imam Baildi | Zakynthos | July 26

Club Barrage, on the road to Argassi just outside Zakynthos Town, will be hosting Greek band Imam Baildi on Wednesday, July 26. Known its upbeat remixes of Greek songs from 1950s, 60s and 70s, the band will be performing in the venue's garden. Doors open at 10 p.m. and tickets cost 12 euros when purchased in advance or 15 euros at the door on the night. To find out more about this and other shows on the Ionian island this summer, visit www.zakynthosevents.com.