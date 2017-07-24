Firefighters tackle forest blaze on Corfu
Online
There were no details about the proximity of the blaze to residential areas nor about the extent of the damage wreaked.
Firefighters were striving to bring under control a large forest fire that broke out in the mountainous area of Perissia on Corfu on Monday afternoon.
A large firefighting contingent was dispatched to the scene, according to the head of the fire service for the Ionian islands, Efthymis Georgakopoulos who said two water-dropping aircraft have also been deployed.
There were no details about the proximity of the blaze to residential areas nor about the extent of the damage wreaked.