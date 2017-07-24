NEWS |

 
Firefighters tackle forest blaze on Corfu

Firefighters were striving to bring under control a large forest fire that broke out in the mountainous area of Perissia on Corfu on Monday afternoon.

A large firefighting contingent was dispatched to the scene, according to the head of the fire service for the Ionian islands, Efthymis Georgakopoulos who said two water-dropping aircraft have also been deployed.

There were no details about the proximity of the blaze to residential areas nor about the extent of the damage wreaked.
 

