Attica museum and archaeolgical site staff to strike this weekend

Museums and archaeological sites in Attica may not open to the public this weekend as the Panhellenic Federation of Culture Ministry Employees has called a strike for July 29-30, generating a strong reaction by the tourism industry.

Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) president Yiannis Retsos sent a letter to the ministers of culture, Lydia Koniordou, and tourism, Elena Kountoura, asking Koniordou to ensure an appropriate solution is found for the federation to call off the strike and for archaeological sites in Attica to operate as normal.

The Federation of Hellenic Associations of Tourism and Travel Agencies (fedHATTA) has also voiced its opposition, saying that in the last weekend of July Athens and nearby areas are full of tourists who have planned their arrival in the Greek capital for months, with a tight timetable and specific itinerary, which due to the industrial action will have to be rearranged or canceled altogether.

FedHATTA is calling on all parties involved – the ministries and the unionists – to do their best to avoid exposing visitors to Attica to needless hassle.