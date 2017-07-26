NEWS |

 
Firefighters battling 19 wildfires across Greece

Eight firefighters Wednesday were battling a fire that broke out in the area of Ierapetra on Crete, with the assistance of three vehicles and several dozen volunteers.

Meanwhile in the western Peloponnese, firefighters managed to douse a wildfire in the Smila area of Ilia.

The Hellenic Fire Service said Wednesday that its teams were fighting a total of 19 fires in various parts of the country.

