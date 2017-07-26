The Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) is calling for the formation of a special, investment-friendly zoning plan for tourism.

The latest study by the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation argues that the country will not achieve the conditions required for the implementation of tourism investments without the immediate restoration of trust between the state and enterprises in the sector.

A key condition for that is the creation of an investor-friendly environment, which necessitates stability in the tax framework and the creation of appropriate zoning plans through an efficient special blueprint for tourism and sustainable growth.

The SETE Institute notes that the zoning plan should be aimed at creating sustainable and prosperous social, economic and environmental systems, taking into account their capacity to tackle any problems that may arise.

Special reference is also made to the “myth” of leaving behind conventional forms of tourism or composite tourism products in favor of sustainable growth, arguing that the target should be to support and supplement summer tourism.