Health Ministry decision gives patients access to pioneering drugs

Health Minister Andreas Xanthos has issued a circular allowing patients and doctors to request imports of pioneering drugs that are not on the EOPYY national health insurance organization’s approved list when the medicines in question are for treating a life-threatening or debilitating illness.

The decision will give patients access to medicines that have been approved by major drug authorities abroad but are not on EOPYY’s list.

Requests can be made via email at expositivelist@eopyy.gov.gr and must be accompanied by the patient’s medical history, lab tests, bibliography supporting the need for the specific drug and other documentation.

The final decision on whether the patient will receive the medication or not will rest with a special committee.