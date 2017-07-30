Part-time employment is the dominant trend in the local labor market ,as it has grown by almost 100 percent in the last 10 years to reach 10.5 percent of all employment in the first quarter of 2017. Even so, the Greek rate is considerably below that of other European Union states, according to Eurostat figures.

Greece, along with Slovakia, posted the EU’s biggest percentage of growth in part-time labor from 2010 to 2015. In Greece it actually climbed from 4.7 percent in 2005 to 9.3 percent in 2015.

Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) data put part-time work at 9.9 percent for 2016 for employed people between the ages of 20 and 64, rising to 10.5 percent in end-March 2017. In absolute figures ELSTAT found that 385,200 people had part-time employment in January-March.

A financial bulletin by the National Bank of Greece last week showed that about half of the jobs created in the last three years (or about 68,000) concerned part-time employment or time-specific contract work, as flexible forms of labor helped ease the country’s employment crisis.

