Firefighters battle blaze in eastern Attica

Firefighters were struggling to contain a large brushfire in the Kalyvia area southeast of Athens Monday. According to authorities, no residential areas were under threat Monday evening.



According to the fire department, some 70 firefighters were involved in the effort, assisted by five dropping-water helicopters and 30 fire engines.



Strong winds ensured that the fire spread rapidly, and firefighters were trying to bring it under control before dusk as water-dropping planes and helicopters do not operate at night.