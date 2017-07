More than half of Greeks cannot afford to go for a one-week holiday, according to research conducted and released Monday by Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics service.



More specifically, 53.6 percent of Greeks didn’t have enough money to take a week’s vacation in 2016. The percentage was higher in Romania (66 percent), Croatia (62.8 percent) and Bulgaria (56.4 percent). On average, one in three EU citizens cannot afford a one-week holiday, according to the report.