Firefighters still battling blaze east of Athens

Two water-dumping aircraft and three helicopters joined ground crews in the battle against a large wildfire in Kalyvia, eastern Attica, at first light on Tuesday morning.

Efforts to contain the blaze, which began on Monday afternoon, have been hampered by strong winds and tinder-dry conditions after two successive heat waves but firefighters were optimistic on Tuesday even though the fire got uncomfortably close to homes in the areas of Lagonissi and Saronida overnight.

The Attica Regional Authority and volunteer firefighters have also thrown themselves into the battle to ensure the fire does not spread to residential parts of the area, while traffic circulation was restored early on Tuesday on the Athens-Sounio coastal road.