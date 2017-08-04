Temperature in many parts of Greece to inch above 40 Celsius

August holidaymakers will be pleased to be on the beach this weekend, as the national meteorological service has forecast high temperatures in many parts of the country.

According to the HNMS, temperatures will rise up to 41 degrees Celsius on many parts of the Greek mainland, particularly in the west and northwest, as well as in the western Peloponnese.

The Ionian islands will be slightly cooler with daytime highs in the 35-Celsius region.

Athens and the islands of the Aegean in the east will be spared the worst of the fresh heat wave, with temperatures not exceeding 36 Celsius over the weekend.

The high temperatures are expected to persist into next week.