New heat wave on the way

August holidaymakers head off to the Greek islands Friday as a new heat wave is expected to grip many parts of the country this weekend. According to forecasts by the country’s national meteorological service, temperatures will rise up to 41 degrees Celsius in several areas of the Greek mainland, particularly in the west and northwest, as well as in the western Peloponnese.



Athens and the Aegean islands will be spared the worst of this latest heat wave, with temperatures not exceeding 36 Celsius over the next two days. [Orestis Panayiotou/ANA-MPA]