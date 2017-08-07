Greek coast guard rescue 128 migrants

Greece’s coast guard have rescued 54 migrants and refugees from a rubber dinghy off the coast of the Oinousses complex islands in the eastern Aegean, according to reports Monday.



In a separate operation, 74 migrants and refugees were reportedly rescued from a rubber boat near the eastern Aegean island of Chios.



The European Commission last month allocated more than 200 million euros to help Greece cope with the influx of tens of thousands of migrants and refugees.