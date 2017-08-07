July hirings rise at slower pace

Hirings outpaced dismissals for the sixth consecutive month in July, according to the Labor Ministry’s Ergani system. However, the increase in hirings rose at a slower pace.



Most of the new jobs were in the tourism sector, with young Greeks under the age of 24 leading the way in hirings, with a positive balance of 21,892 jobs. In contrast, dismissals outnumbered hirings by 10,188 in the 30-44 age group. For yet another month, more positions opened up in flexible forms of employment than through full-time positions.



According to the July data, there were a total of 225,856 hirings, meaning they outpaced dismissals by 7,242. This was substantially lower than the hirings balance for July 2016, when there were 19,281 more hirings than firings.



Nevertheless, since the start of the year, there have been 263,145 net hirings, which is 9,200 more than during the first seven months of 2016.



The seasonality of the July hirings was underlined by the fact that 15,728 were in the food service sector and 8,225 in accommodation.