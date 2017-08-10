Firefighters contain Kea blaze

A fire that broke out late Wednesday on the Aegean island of Kea (also known as Tzia) has been mostly contained before spreading to residential areas, authorities said.



Teams were continuing to cool blaze hotspots and were expected to remain in the area for the time being.



The blaze broke out near Vourkari, a small fishing village on the northwest coast of the island, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Flames were fanned by hot summer winds.



Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man was remanded in custody on Wednesday after authorities linked him to 16 fires on forest- and farmland in the areas of Penteli, Anthousa and Geraka between July 14 and August 1.