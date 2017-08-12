Greek Police help Egyptian peers arrest antiquities trader

The Greek Police (ELAS) have helped their Egyptian counterparts to arrest a 30-year-old Libyan man believed to be involved in the illegal trade of ancient artifacts, sources at ELAS revealed on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off from a Greek national who claimed to have been approached by the suspect via Facebook over the proposed sale of an artifact, Greek officers sought to lure the 30-year-old to Athens by creating a fake account of a would-be buyer.

After the suspect failed to secure a visa to visit Greece, the meeting was transferred to Alexandria, where Egyptian officers arrested the suspect following a tip-off by their Greek counterparts.