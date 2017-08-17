Tourism-related businesses on the rise

The majority of new enterprises that launched in the first seven months of 2017 are tourism-related, according to the latest official data listed in the country’s General Electronic Commercial Register.

Hotels and other forms of holiday accommodation were at the top of the list, while half of the top 10 businesses registered in that period are companies that operate in the tourism sector.



A total of 2.37 million passengers passed through Athens International Airport in July, which is an increase of 7.7 percent compared to the same month in 2016. The first seven months of the year saw just over 11 million people – about 7 million taking international flights – use the airport.