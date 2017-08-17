Greeks trust Putin over Trump, survey finds

Vladimir Putin is more trusted than Donald Trump “to do the right thing” for the world among Greeks, according to a survey released Wednesday.



Half of Greeks surveyed said they had confidence in the Russian President, while only 19 percent said the same of his US counterpart, according to the poll by the respected Pew Research Center.



Citizens in Japan and South Korea as well as European NATO members Germany, Turkey, Hungary, France, Italy and Spain were all found to have more confidence in the Russian president than in his US counterpart “to do the right thing regarding world affairs.”



The results come from Pew’s Spring 2017 Global Attitudes Survey, which interviewed randomly selected adults in countries around the world between February and April.