Closing Ceremony | Epidaurus | August 19

The Greek Festival comes to a close on Saturday, August 19, with a big dance show at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus. The production celebrates the rich music and dance traditions of the Peloponnese region of southern Greece with performances by local dancers, singers and musicians.



For tickets, whose prices range from 10 to 45 euros, and information about how to get to the theater, visit www.greekfestival.gr. The show starts at 9 p.m.